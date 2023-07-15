Equitas Small Finance Bank Allots 30,51,061 Equity Shares As ESOPs |

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited on Saturday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (SRC) of Board of Directors of the Bank has on July 14, 2023 approved the allotment of 30,51,061 equity shares of ₹10 each to the option grantees who have exercised their options granted under the ESOP Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank accordingly increases from ₹1,113,23,20,410 to ₹1,116,28,31,020.

The new equity shares allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares in all aspects.

The shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹95.20, up by 2.15 percent.

