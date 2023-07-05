Equitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June |

The Gross Advances of Equitas Small Finance Bank was up 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at Rs 29,603 crore on June 30, 2023 compared to 21,688 crore in June 30, 2022, while total deposits were up 36 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ at Rs 27,709 crore on June 30, 2023.

The CASA (Current account and savings account) ratio in June, 2023 stood at 38 percent versus 52 per cent in June 2022.

The cost to fund in June 2023 was at 6.94 percent in comparison to 6.20 percent in June 2022.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Shares

The shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday at 2:00 pm IST were at Rs 91, down by 0.27 percent

