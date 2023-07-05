 Equitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEquitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June

Equitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June

The CASA (Current account and savings account) ratio in June, 2023 stood at 38 percent versus 52 per cent in June 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Equitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June |

The Gross Advances of Equitas Small Finance Bank was up 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at Rs 29,603 crore on June 30, 2023 compared to 21,688 crore in June 30, 2022, while total deposits were up 36 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ at Rs 27,709 crore on June 30, 2023.

The CASA (Current account and savings account) ratio in June, 2023 stood at 38 percent versus 52 per cent in June 2022. 

The cost to fund in June 2023 was at 6.94 percent in comparison to 6.20 percent in June 2022.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Shares

The shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday at 2:00 pm IST were at Rs 91, down by 0.27 percent

Read Also
Equitas Small Finance Bank Offers 16.84 lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Airtel Converts Bonds To 34,99,980 Shares On Request From FCCB Holders

Airtel Converts Bonds To 34,99,980 Shares On Request From FCCB Holders

TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres Set New Indian National Speed Endurance Record On TVS Apache RR 310...

TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres Set New Indian National Speed Endurance Record On TVS Apache RR 310...

Equitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June

Equitas Small Finance Bank Gross Advances Jumps 36% In June

Syngene To Acquire Multi-modal Facility From Stelis Biopharma

Syngene To Acquire Multi-modal Facility From Stelis Biopharma

Persistent Unveils State-of-The-Art Private 5G Lab

Persistent Unveils State-of-The-Art Private 5G Lab