Equitas Small Finance Bank Offers 16.84 lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday allotted 16,84,942 shares of Rs 10 each to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated under the ESOP Scheme of the company. The bank is also in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on the NSE and BSE.

The paid-up share capital of the bank has increased to Rs 11,13,23,20,410 from earlier Rs 11,11,54,70,990.

The company also added, "The new equity shares allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares in all aspects.

Equitas shares

The shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday at 1:01 pm IST were at Rs 85, up by 0.83 per cent.