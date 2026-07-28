Equitas Small Finance Bank Q1 Net Profit ₹183.61 Crore, Total Income ₹2,215.50 Crore

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Mumbai: Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹183.61 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, a significant turnaround from the net loss of ₹223.76 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Financial Performance

Total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹2,215.50 crore, up from ₹1,940.55 crore in the year-ago period. Interest earned by the bank rose to ₹1,960.40 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹1,648.86 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses and Provisions

The bank's total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,810.77 crore. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies amounted to ₹160.66 crore during the quarter.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) were reported at ₹1,100.39 crore as of 30 June 2026, with Net NPAs at ₹318.94 crore. The percentage of Gross NPA to Gross Advances was 2.42%, and Net NPA to Net Advances stood at 0.71%.

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Capital Adequacy and EPS

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel-II) was 19.44% for the quarter. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) were ₹1.61 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, improving from a negative ₹1.96 in the year-ago period.

Issue Proceeds Utilisation

The bank confirmed that issue proceeds from Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) totalling ₹1,000 crore (₹500 crore due December 2024 and ₹500 crore due July 2025) have been fully utilised for their intended purpose, with no material deviation from the offer document.

Board Meeting

The Board of Directors' meeting commenced at 11:00 hours and concluded at 14:45 hours on 28 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.