AU Small Finance Bank Reports Standalone Net Profit Of ₹79.59 Crore In June Quarter

Mumbai: AU Small Finance Bank reported a standalone net profit after tax of ₹79.59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down from ₹83.19 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

In the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26), the standalone net profit was ₹58.09 crore. Total standalone income from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹5,991.96 crore, compared to ₹5,750.10 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹5,189.05 crore in Q1 FY26.

Key Appointments and Changes

The bank announced on Saturday that Yogesh Jain, currently the Chief Operating Officer, has been elevated to the position of Deputy CEO, effective July 25, 2026. This move is aimed at strengthening the bank's leadership structure and management bandwidth.

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Mr. Jain, a Chartered Accountant with over two decades of experience in financial services, has been with AU Small Finance Bank for over 16 years.

He will continue to report to the MD & CEO and remain categorised as Senior Management Personnel.

Record Date and AGM

The bank set Friday, July 31, 2026, as the record date for determining members eligible to receive the final dividend. The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2026, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

Personnel Re-categorisation

In a re-categorisation of officials from SMP to Non-SMP, Bhaskar Karkera, Vaman Ramesh Kamat, Vivek Rathi, Dhavan Natvarlal Shah, and Ankur Tripathi are no longer Senior Management Personnel, effective July 25, 2026.

Deepak Jain will also transition to Non-SMP effective September 1, 2026, upon completion of his term as Chief Risk Officer.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.