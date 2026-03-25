Nashik: AU Small Finance Bank Donates Rescue Vehicle To Forest Dept To Tackle Wildlife Conflict | Sourced

Nashik: AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to community safety and environmental protection. To help prevent human-wildlife conflict and strengthen the response system, the bank has donated a dedicated field operation vehicle to the Nashik Forest Department.



Considering the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict, the Nashik district administration had requested support from the bank. Under this initiative, a ‘Rescue Pick-Up’ vehicle has been deployed, which will significantly enhance the mobility and quick response capabilities of forest department personnel during wildlife-related incidents. This will benefit residents of Nashik and nearby areas, as well as forest officials and local administration involved in wildlife operations.



With growing interaction between urban settlements and wildlife habitats, cases of human-wildlife conflict have been rising. The new vehicle will enable the forest department to respond promptly to emergency calls and wildlife sightings. It will also improve the efficiency of rescue operations and the safe relocation of wildlife.



District Collector Ayush Prasad, Chief Conservator of Forests (Regional Nashik) G. Mallikarjun, Deputy Conservator of Forests (West Division) Siddhesh Savardekar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Regional) Prashant Khairnar, along with AU Small Finance Bank officials Arvind Purohit (National Business Head) and Aniruddha Hajare (Deputy Vice President), were present at the handover ceremony