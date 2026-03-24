From Education & Tourism To Water Supply & Waste Management: Check Out What Pune Civic Body Has In Its 2026-27 Budget | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday laid out a multi-sector roadmap spanning education, infrastructure, water supply, waste management, tourism and revenue reforms.

Check out the details below:

Education Gets Structural Push

75 municipal schools are to be upgraded as model schools, backed by the Vidya Vardhini programme that will extend quality improvements to 320 schools through e-learning, subject rooms, sports and arts infrastructure, counselling support and administrative staff, signalling a shift from basic provisioning to outcome-driven schooling. The move to align eight English-medium schools with the CBSE framework adds another layer, positioning civic education closer to national standards, while legacy initiatives such as Vidya Niketan, Krida Niketan and scholarship guidance programmes are being formalised into institutional structures.

Revenue Strategy Turns Corporate

The corporation is setting up an independent revenue committee for weekly reviews, alongside dedicated cells to chase government funds, recover dues and tighten tax collection. CSR is being actively leveraged, an amnesty scheme is on the table for penal taxes on unauthorised constructions and Lok Adalats will be used to clear disputes. Property tax drives will intensify through ward-level camps, self-assessment is returning, and new income streams are being explored through revised hoarding policies, underground cabling and the monetisation of civic assets. Even merged villages are being brought into the tax net, expanding the city’s revenue base.

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Safety Net Strengthened

Disaster management and fire services are finally seeing structural attention, with plans for a Quick Response Team, a dedicated disaster framework and expert-led execution at zonal levels. The Sinhagad Road disaster centre is set for expansion, a new fire station is planned at Lohiyanagar and long-pending vacancies are to be filled. Flood control, a recurring weak point, is being addressed through 88 retaining walls along drains, backed by state funding, alongside targeted interventions in waterlogging zones that routinely bear the brunt of monsoon chaos.

Energy Shift Blends Savings with Sustainability

Nearly 4,000 new electric poles will light up dark stretches, while 75,000 streetlights will be replaced with LEDs. Solar projects under the RESCO model will generate power across civic buildings, with a 5 MW system expected to deliver annual savings, while a larger 50 MW open-access solar plan aims to significantly cut electricity costs. CCTV expansion across key locations folds safety into the infrastructure grid.

Heritage Meets Tourism in High-Visibility Projects

Shivsrushti near Chandani Chowk, spread across 50 acres, promises an immersive narrative around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while a Bharat Mandapam-style convention facility at Lohegaon aims to position Pune on the global events map. Add to this themed city gateways, a Sarasbaug-Parvati ropeway, a glass bridge and an Orbi aerial experience, and the tourism pitch becomes unmistakably experience-driven. Museums, festivals, memorials and a heritage corridor from Shaniwar Wada to Mandai further reinforce the attempt to package Pune’s cultural identity as a living, marketable asset.

Fringe Areas Brought Into Planning Framework

A development plan for 23 merged villages will map infrastructure needs within a year, while a uniform water supply system is being designed for 34 villages, beginning with storage infrastructure in key growth corridors. Sewer networks under AMRUT 2.0, decentralised wastewater systems and expanded primary healthcare centres signal an attempt to bring parity between the core city and its periphery. Roads, footpaths and theme parks are also part of this integration push.

Zero Waste Ambition Targets Systemic Change

Waste management is being reframed through a zero-waste lens. Compressed biogas plants will convert organic waste into fuel, biomining at Uruli Devachi will tackle legacy waste and reclaim land, and mechanised cleaning is being scaled up. A meat waste processing facility, smart public toilets, upgraded sanitation infrastructure and decentralised waste systems at ward levels point to a more integrated approach. Biomedical waste handling is also being strengthened, aligning public health with environmental management.

Water and Sewage: The Big Urban Stress Test

Water supply and sewage management are being tackled together, with the equal water supply scheme expected to see 75 of 141 zones operational this year. A zero-sludge sewage treatment plant is being positioned as a technological leap, while the PARM project will significantly increase treatment capacity to reduce pollution in the Mula-Mutha. Centralised monitoring of private treatment plants and the addition of 100 kilometres of sewer lines aim to tighten the system. River rejuvenation continues with treatment infrastructure, SCADA systems and Sabarmati-style riverfront development, alongside a tourism-focused riverfront park that blends ecology with entertainment.

Growth Hub Pitch Targets Investment and Jobs

Economically, Pune is being positioned as a Global Capability Centre hub under the state’s industrial policy, while the Pune Metropolitan Growth Hub aims to connect technology, manufacturing, education and AI into a single growth engine. An investment facilitation cell will act as a single-window interface for investors, reflecting a shift towards ease of doing business as a civic priority.

Housing, Parking and Sports Round Out Urban Agenda

Housing under PMAY Urban 2.0 will see over 4,700 homes across key locations, while multi-level parking projects and GIS-based management aim to tackle the city’s parking crisis. The sports ecosystem, meanwhile, stretches from grassroots nurseries to high-performance hypoxic training facilities, supported by upgraded stadiums, new playgrounds and policy-backed incentives including coaching, scholarships and job reservations.

Urban Poor Scheme Renamed

The existing urban poor healthcare initiative will be renamed the Late Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar Urban Poor Scheme, with plans to expand its scope. Financial assistance for serious illnesses will be enhanced, with the limit for cancer treatment and dialysis increased to ₹3 lakh.

Infrastructure and Tourism Projects

A major proposal includes setting up a ‘Bharat Mandapam’-style convention centre at Lohgaon, similar to Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, to host international events and exhibitions. To promote tourism, a ropeway project between Sarasbaug and Parvati Hill has also been proposed. The project aims to provide a safe, quick, and eco-friendly travel option for visitors.