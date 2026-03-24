Pune Police To Launch App To Enable Confidential Reporting Of Drug Trafficking & Consumption In City

Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma | ANI Photo

Pune Police has decided to launch a mobile application to curb the rising menace of drug trafficking and consumption in the city.

The app will allow citizens to share information related to drugs confidentially without disclosing the informant's identity.

According to police officials, the most significant feature of the app is the complete anonymity it offers to informants. The identity of the person providing the information will remain fully protected, and even officers taking action will not have access to the informant’s details. This initiative is expected to encourage citizens to report drug-related activities without fear.

'Drug addiction among youth has reached alarming levels'

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said, "The drug addiction among youth in the city has reached alarming levels. From slum areas to upscale localities, drug networks have spread widely. Different types of narcotics are being used based on economic capacity, and in some cases, drug manufacturing activities have also been detected in industrial areas."

"Against this illicit trade, the police have decided to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign. The proposed app will enable users to upload photos, videos, and location details, which will be directly sent to the police commissionerate’s control room for swift action," he added.

'Reliable bridge between police and public'

Kumar said the app will serve as a secure and reliable bridge between the police and the public.

In the initial phase, the app will be operated on a pilot basis by the Crime Branch. Additionally, anti-drug squads will be formed in 10 to 12 police stations across the city, with plans to expand the initiative citywide.

"We are hoping for citizens' cooperation on a large scale, and surely this will be very effective to crack down on the illegal narcotic business in the city," Kumar concluded.