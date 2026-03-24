Big Relief For Mumbai-Pune Travellers As Missing Link Nears Completion; Travel To Get Faster | File Photo

Pune: Travel between Mumbai and Pune is expected to become quicker and safer as the much-awaited Missing Link project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway nears completion. Officials have indicated that the new stretch could be opened to traffic around May 1, 2026, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway remains one of the busiest corridors in the state. At present, commuters face frequent delays due to sharp bends at Khandala Ghat, traffic congestion and landslides during the monsoon. The Missing Link project is designed to address these issues and ease travel.

The project, spread across 13.3 kilometres, has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,695 crore. It features a wide tunnel of about 23.5 metres, which is among the largest of its kind. Another major highlight is a 650-metre-long cable-stayed bridge in the Tiger Valley area, rising to a height of 182 metres. Officials said the structure has been built to withstand wind speeds of up to 200 kmph.

Once operational, the new route is expected to reduce travel time by 25–30 minutes and shorten the distance by nearly 6 kilometres. This will also lead to fuel savings and a smoother journey for commuters.

A key benefit of the project is that it will help vehicles bypass the dangerous and winding stretches of Khandala Ghat, improving overall road safety for both daily travellers and long-distance drivers.

To ensure safety and efficiency, authorities have equipped the route with advanced systems, such as CCTV surveillance, emergency response facilities, and improved traffic management.

The project is now in its final phase, and commuters can soon look forward to a faster, safer, and more comfortable journey between Mumbai and Pune.