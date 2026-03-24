Pune: PMC Unveils Women-Centric Budget; 50% Property Tax Rebate, Pink Rooms In Schools | Sourced

With a strong focus on women's empowerment, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a series of initiatives in its 2026–27 budget under the theme “Empowered Women, Strong Society.”

PMC Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale announced multiple schemes addressing women’s economic independence, safety, health and overall development.

50% property tax rebate

To encourage property ownership among women, the PMC has proposed a 50% property tax rebate on residential properties up to 500 sq. ft registered in women’s names, applicable throughout the year. The move is expected to boost property registrations in women’s names and enhance their financial security.

In a bid to promote women's entrepreneurship, a dedicated convention centre will be developed. The facility will host training programmes, workshops, exhibitions and networking events for women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and professionals across sectors.

Pink Rooms

Focusing on adolescent girls, the civic body will set up “Pink Rooms” in 75 municipal schools under the initiative “Tichi Hakkachi Jaga.” These spaces will offer digital counselling and guidance, supporting both mental and physical well-being.

To improve safety and hygiene, 100 modern and clean public toilets will be constructed at key locations across the city for women.

The Rani Laxmibai Women Empowerment Scheme will also be revamped to include family counselling, legal assistance, and support services.

Self-defence training centres

Additionally, self-defence training centres will be introduced, offering training in judo, karate, lathi-kathi, and yoga to help women build confidence and ensure personal safety.

The budget also emphasises strengthening self-help groups by providing skill development, entrepreneurship training, employment opportunities, and access to stable markets.

Other measures include financial aid for students preparing for board exams and CET, support for family planning surgeries, and implementation of welfare schemes such as the Ramai Self-Reliance Scheme, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Scheme, and Indira Gandhi Widow Pension Scheme.