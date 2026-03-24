Pune To Get India's First Air Pollution Control System; ‘Lake City’ Plan Announced | Anand Chaini

While presenting the budget on Tuesday, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale highlighted that, for the first time, a separate financial provision has been made exclusively for environmental conservation.

In that regard, Pune will get the country’s first state-of-the-art air pollution control system under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This system will help to track real-time monitoring of the Air Quality Index (AQI) and ensure quick action to curb pollution levels, marking a significant step in tackling Pune’s growing air quality concerns.

Pune will be developed as a ‘Lake City’

Adding to the city’s green vision, Pune will be developed as a ‘Lake City’. In the first phase, key water bodies in Pashan, Model Colony and Jambhulwadi will undergo beautification and ecological restoration. These projects aim to preserve biodiversity while creating vibrant and accessible public spaces. The second phase will extend similar developments to Mangdewadi, Katraj, Dhayari and Lohgaon.

Safeguarding Pune’s hills

To strengthen citizen engagement, the civic body will organise river conservation festivals, awareness drives, training programmes and public dialogues. A joint forest management initiative, in collaboration with the state forest department, will also be rolled out to safeguard Pune’s hills through measures such as protective infrastructure, plantation, water conservation and enhanced security.

Planting 50 lakh trees

In one of the most ambitious targets, the corporation has set a goal of planting 50 lakh trees within a year through public participation. Simultaneously, under the ‘Urban Jalyukt Shivar’ scheme, focused efforts will be undertaken to improve water storage and groundwater recharge in areas including Vetal Tekdi, Pachgaon Parvati, Warje, Gangadham, Hadapsar and Dhanori.