Nilkamal Reports ₹92.23 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In H1 FY27, Revenue From Operations At ₹1,945.58 Crore

Nilkamal |

Mumbai: Nilkamal Limited on Friday announced its consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting an 88% increase in net profit after tax to ₹92.23 crore. The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the same period was ₹1,945.58 crore.

Standalone Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, standalone net profit after tax stood at ₹89.89 crore. Standalone revenue from operations for the period was ₹1,905.34 crore.

Quarterly Consolidated Results

In the quarter ended September 30, 2026, Nilkamal posted a consolidated net profit of ₹67.83 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for this quarter reached ₹1,125.85 crore.

Quarterly Standalone Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, standalone net profit after tax was ₹66.53 crore. Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,106.04 crore.

Segment Performance

The Business to Business (B2B) segment reported revenue of ₹1,723.27 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2026. The Retail and E-commerce segment's revenue was ₹222.30 crore for the same period.

Board Meeting Outcome

The Board of Directors considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results at their meeting held on October 29, 2026. The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 01:30 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.