 SBI Life Posts 17% Rise In H1 FY27 Net Profit To ₹1,270 Crore, Driven By Strong Premium Growth And AUM Expansion
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SBI Life Posts 17% Rise In H1 FY27 Net Profit To ₹1,270 Crore, Driven By Strong Premium Growth And AUM Expansion

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. announced strong financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2027, with net profit after tax increasing by 17 per cent and assets under management growing by 9 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
SBI Life Posts 17% Rise In H1 FY27 Net Profit To ₹1,270 Crore, Driven By Strong Premium Growth And AUM Expansion
SBI Life |

Mumbai: On Tuesday, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a 17 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,270 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹1,090 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's gross written premium (GWP) grew by 13 per cent to ₹4,840 crore in H1 FY27 from ₹4,290 crore in H1 FY26. New business premium (NBP) increased by 10 per cent to ₹2,026 crore, while renewal premium (RP) rose by 15 per cent to ₹2,815 crore.

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Value of New Business

The value of new business (VoNB) for H1 FY27 stood at ₹3,270 crore, marking a 19 per cent growth from ₹2,750 crore in H1 FY26. The VoNB margin for the period was 27.9 per cent.

Assets Under Management

Assets under management (AUM) reached ₹52,712 crore as of 30 September 2026, up 9 per cent from ₹48,146 crore as of 30 September 2025. The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) also increased by 15 per cent to ₹8,735 crore.

Key Ratios

SBI Life maintained a solvency ratio of 1.97 in H1 FY27, against 1.94 in H1 FY26, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 1.50. The net worth increased by 12 per cent to ₹20,530 crore as of 30 September 2026, from ₹18,290 crore a year earlier.

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Market Share and Distribution

Individual rated premium (IRP) grew by 12 per cent to ₹9,720 crore, with SBI Life maintaining a private market share of 22.6 per cent. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) increased by 18 per cent to ₹11,750 crore. The bancassurance channel contributed 53 per cent to the APE channel mix in H1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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