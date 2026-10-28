SBI Life Posts 17% Rise In H1 FY27 Net Profit To ₹1,270 Crore, Driven By Strong Premium Growth And AUM Expansion

SBI Life |

Mumbai: On Tuesday, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported a 17 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,270 crore for the half year ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹1,090 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's gross written premium (GWP) grew by 13 per cent to ₹4,840 crore in H1 FY27 from ₹4,290 crore in H1 FY26. New business premium (NBP) increased by 10 per cent to ₹2,026 crore, while renewal premium (RP) rose by 15 per cent to ₹2,815 crore.

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Value of New Business

The value of new business (VoNB) for H1 FY27 stood at ₹3,270 crore, marking a 19 per cent growth from ₹2,750 crore in H1 FY26. The VoNB margin for the period was 27.9 per cent.

Assets Under Management

Assets under management (AUM) reached ₹52,712 crore as of 30 September 2026, up 9 per cent from ₹48,146 crore as of 30 September 2025. The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) also increased by 15 per cent to ₹8,735 crore.

Key Ratios

SBI Life maintained a solvency ratio of 1.97 in H1 FY27, against 1.94 in H1 FY26, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 1.50. The net worth increased by 12 per cent to ₹20,530 crore as of 30 September 2026, from ₹18,290 crore a year earlier.

Market Share and Distribution

Individual rated premium (IRP) grew by 12 per cent to ₹9,720 crore, with SBI Life maintaining a private market share of 22.6 per cent. Annualized premium equivalent (APE) increased by 18 per cent to ₹11,750 crore. The bancassurance channel contributed 53 per cent to the APE channel mix in H1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.