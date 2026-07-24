SBI Life Reports Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit Of ₹53.99 Crore

Mumbai: SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹53.99 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on June 30, 2026. This figure marks a decline compared to ₹468.15 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹46,090.70 crore. This is a significant increase from ₹38,695.91 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Expenses and Liabilities

Total expenses for the period reached ₹45,550.79 crore. The company's policy liabilities increased to ₹2,17,78,920 lakh from ₹2,12,51,261 lakh as of March 31, 2026.

Investment Income

Income from investments (net) for the quarter was ₹25,977.02 crore. This contrasts with a loss of ₹23,938.72 crore in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026, and a gain of ₹21,525.14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was ₹7.23. This is lower than ₹8.02 reported in the previous quarter but higher than ₹5.93 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Board Meeting Outcomes

The Board meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 02:35 P.M. on July 24, 2026. The unaudited financial results were approved during this meeting.

Auditor's Opinion

M/s. K S Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants, and M/s. J Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the joint statutory auditors, have issued Limited Review Reports with an unmodified opinion on the unaudited financial results.

Trading Window

The trading window for dealing in the company’s securities will reopen from Monday, July 27, 2026, for all designated persons. This follows its closure for the financial results announcement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.