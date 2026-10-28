Omaxe Q2 Loss Narrows To ₹25.55 Crore As Revenue Rises To ₹613.91 Crore

Omaxe reports improved quarterly and half-yearly financial performance amid rising total income | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 28, 2026: Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.55 crore for the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 166.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 613.91 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 346.36 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

First-Half Loss Narrows

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company posted a net loss of Rs 24.25 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 352.19 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income rose to Rs 1,052.85 crore in the first half of FY 2026-27 from Rs 644.39 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

In FY26, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 696.8 crore on a total income of Rs 1,339.74 crore.

Omaxe's Real Estate Portfolio

Delhi-based Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

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Established in 1987, Omaxe has delivered 145.50 million sq ft of real estate across 32 cities in eight states and Union Territories, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

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