 Gandhar Oil Refinery Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Of ₹1,847 Crore; Q2 PAT Surges 368%
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Gandhar Oil Refinery Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Of ₹1,847 Crore; Q2 PAT Surges 368%

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, alongside substantial increases in profit after tax and EBITDA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Gandhar Oil Refinery Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue Of ₹1,847 Crore; Q2 PAT Surges 368%
Gandhar Oil Refinery |

Mumbai: Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,847 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 73% increase year-on-year. The company also reported a significant rise in its profit after tax (PAT) by 368% to ₹186 crore for the same period.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 rose by 337% to ₹288 crore, up from ₹66 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a substantial increase of 386% to ₹17.87, compared to ₹3.68 in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

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Half Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated revenue from operations increased 82% to ₹3,579 crore. Half-year PAT grew 495% to ₹392 crore, while EBITDA for H1 FY27 rose 408% to ₹569 crore. EPS for the half year stood at ₹37.52.

Management Commentary

Aslesh Parekh, Joint Managing Director, said the company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue while sustaining healthy gross margin spreads for the second consecutive quarter. Parekh added that H1 FY27 PAT stood at approximately ₹392 crore, nearly three times the profit reported for the whole of FY26.

Capacity and Ratings

The company sustained a gross margin spread of ₹29,128 per kilolitre, consistent with Q1 FY27. CRISIL reaffirmed its A+/Stable and A1 ratings for Gandhar Oil Refinery, with rated bank facilities totalling ₹1,014 crore.

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Manufacturing Sales Volumes

Total manufacturing sales volumes for H1 FY27 reached 2,63,899 kilolitres (kl), a slight increase from 2,61,524 kl in H1 FY26. PIO volumes grew 23% year-on-year, with 36,463 kl in H1 FY27 compared to 29,551 kl in H1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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