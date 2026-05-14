Nilkamal Limited Q4 Profit Rises 22% To ₹42 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹3,778 Crore

Nilkamal reported a 22 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated profit to Rs 41.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Nilkamal Limited reported a 22 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.7 crore in Q4 FY26, while consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 965 crore from Rs 894 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, revenue remained largely stable compared to Rs 962 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit more than doubled from the preceding quarter, aided by the absence of a one-time labour code-related provision booked in Q3.

The company’s standalone revenue for FY26 rose 14 percent to Rs 3,686 crore from Rs 3,239 crore in FY25, while standalone profit after tax increased to Rs 105 crore against Rs 91 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated FY26 revenue stood at Rs 3,778 crore compared with Rs 3,313 crore in FY25, while consolidated PAT came in at Rs 116 crore against Rs 107 crore a year earlier.

Sequential growth in the March quarter was supported by improved operational performance across business segments. The business-to-business division recorded 13 percent value growth and 9 percent volume growth during FY26, while the retail and e-commerce segment expanded 17 percent.

The company said the mattress and foam business grew 65 percent, Bubbleguard business rose 27 percent, and ready furniture business increased 32 percent, although plastic furniture demand remained muted.

Nilkamal stated that the Q3 FY26 results had absorbed a one-time incremental provision of Rs 15.4 crore related to gratuity and leave liabilities arising from implementation of new labour codes, which had impacted profitability in the December quarter.

The retail and e-commerce business clocked turnover of Rs 408 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 349 crore in FY25, while negative EBIT narrowed to Rs 7 crore from Rs 18 crore in the previous year. E-commerce revenue alone grew 19 percent to Rs 185 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for FY26. The company also said capex during FY26 stood at Rs 144 crore compared with Rs 280 crore in FY25, while net borrowing reduced to Rs 181 crore from Rs 272 crore a year earlier.

Nilkamal said its subsidiaries and joint venture operations in Sri Lanka, UAE and India posted growth in revenue and profit before tax during FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and unaudited/audited financial disclosures and should not be construed as investment advice.