Kamat Hotels Q4 Profit Jumps 59% To ₹17.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 19%

Kamat Hotels reported a 59 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 |

Mumbai: Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd reported a 58.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher hospitality revenues and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations increased 19.2 percent to Rs 110.12 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 92.38 crore a year earlier.

Sequentially, however, profit declined from Rs 19.06 crore in Q3 FY26 while revenue moderated from Rs 117.74 crore. The company ended FY26 with consolidated revenue of Rs 385.63 crore.

The hospitality company posted total income of Rs 118.89 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 94.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 95.68 crore from Rs 78.15 crore, largely on account of higher employee costs, finance costs and operational expenditure.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 23.21 crore against Rs 16.54 crore a year ago.

Sequential performance moderated during the quarter as consolidated revenue declined 6.5 percent from Rs 117.74 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax fell 8.4 percent from Rs 19.06 crore. Finance costs increased to Rs 9.86 crore from Rs 6.79 crore in the preceding quarter, while depreciation expenses also rose to Rs 7.61 crore.

The company reported an exceptional income of Rs 74.21 lakh during the quarter linked to reversal of past service cost under employee benefit remeasurement.

For the full financial year FY26, Kamat Hotels reported consolidated net profit of Rs 38.55 crore compared with Rs 46.58 crore in FY25, while total income rose to Rs 399.83 crore from Rs 364.80 crore. Revenue from operations increased 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 385.63 crore.

Earnings per share stood at Rs 12.71 for FY26 against Rs 15.96 in FY25. The company also consolidated Ilex Developers & Resorts as a subsidiary from April 1, 2025, impacting comparability with the previous year.

The company said the quarter included the impact of revised leave benefit computation and labour code-related adjustments classified under exceptional items. Auditors retained emphasis of matter on the Enforcement Directorate-related proceedings and lease extension uncertainty for the Konark property.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited financial filings and is not investment advice.