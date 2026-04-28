Leela Palaces Q4 Profit Rises To ₹912 Crore, Income Climbs 12% Sequentially

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd reported a 14.3 percent sequential rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 912.5 crore in Q4 FY26, with total income increasing 12.3 percent to Rupees 1,999.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd reported a 14.3 percent sequential rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 912.5 crore in Q4 FY26, with total income increasing 12.3 percent to Rupees 1,999.7 crore. Profit improved from Rupees 798.1 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting continued operational momentum. The company’s earnings trajectory indicates strong quarter-on-quarter growth, supported by higher operating performance and improved margins.

Operational performance strengthens

The company’s total income rose to Rupees 1,999.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1,780.1 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased sharply to Rupees 1,162.2 crore from Rupees 684.4 crore, highlighting strong operating leverage. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,162.2 crore, up significantly from Rupees 686.1 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating improved profitability across operations.

Sequential growth driven by margin expansion

Sequential growth was supported by improved cost efficiencies and revenue expansion. EBITDA rose by Rupees 477.8 crore (Rupees 1,162.2 crore minus Rupees 684.4 crore), translating into a nearly 70 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. This suggests better operating margins during the quarter, aided by higher scale and controlled expenses. Net profit growth of Rupees 114.4 crore quarter-on-quarter underscores steady earnings recovery and improved financial performance.

Earnings and shareholder metrics improve

Earnings per share increased to Rupees 2.78 in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 2.32 in Q3 FY26, reflecting stronger profitability. Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at Rupees 921.5 crore, broadly aligned with profit growth trends. The company’s financials indicate a strong rebound in profitability on a sequential basis, with consistent growth across key performance indicators.

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Full-year context and financial position

The company maintained a robust balance sheet, with total assets exceeding Rupees 1.03 lakh crore (standalone) as of March 31, 2026, according to the statement on page 6. Cash flows and operational metrics indicate stable liquidity and ongoing business expansion. Additionally, the board approved a strategic investment in a real estate-linked hospitality entity, aligning with its core business expansion plans.

Disclaimer: This is an article based on audited financial results and not investment advice.