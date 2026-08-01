Nilkamal Consolidated Net Profit Rises 59% To ₹24.32 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Nilkamal Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹24.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 58.62% increase from ₹15.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹819.73 crore, a decline of 7.29% compared to ₹883.14 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹824.22 crore, up 7.37% from ₹886.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter decreased to ₹793.47 crore from ₹869.88 crore in the same quarter last year. This represents a 8.78% reduction in expenses.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 increased to ₹16.29, compared to ₹10.21 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Exceptional Items

For the financial year 2025-26, the company recorded an exceptional item of ₹15.41 crore, due to an incremental provision for gratuity and leave liability as per new Labour Codes effective November 21, 2025. This was deemed material and non-recurring.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Nilkamal Limited reported a net profit of ₹23.36 crore for Q1 FY27, up from ₹9.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹799.30 crore, down from ₹864.49 crore in Q1 FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.