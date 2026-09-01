POWERGRID Holds 37th AGM, Management Outlines Growth and Technology Plans

POWERGRID highlighted its financial performance, expanding transmission network, technology initiatives. |

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) convened its 37th Annual General Meeting through virtual mode on August 20, 2026, highlighting its financial performance, operational achievements, technology initiatives and future growth prospects.

Leadership attends virtual meeting

The meeting was chaired by Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, Chairman and Managing Director of POWERGRID, a Maharatna central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power.

Other senior officials attending the AGM included Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel); Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations); Amol Taori, Director (Finance); and Abhay Bakre, Government Nominee Director. Shareholders participated through the virtual platform.

Management presents key updates

During the meeting, POWERGRID’s management presented the company’s key financial highlights and reviewed operational achievements. It also outlined its future growth prospects, technological innovations and ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the country’s power transmission network.

The management responded to questions raised by shareholders during the proceedings. According to the company, shareholders appreciated its performance and extended their best wishes for its continued growth.

Transmission network expands

As of July 31, 2026, POWERGRID had commissioned and was operating 292 substations across the country. Its transmission infrastructure comprised more than 1,86,889 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and transformation capacity of 6,37,016 MVA.

The company said its adoption of modern technological tools, greater automation and expanded use of digital solutions had helped improve the efficiency and reliability of its operations.

POWERGRID maintained an average transmission system availability of more than 99.81 per cent, reflecting the reliability of its nationwide network.

The state-owned transmission company plays a key role in India’s electricity infrastructure by facilitating the transfer of power across regions. Its future investment and technology plans are expected to support growing electricity demand and the integration of additional renewable energy capacity into the national grid over the coming years.