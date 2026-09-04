Honasa Consumer Targets ₹5,550 Crore Revenue By FY31, Plans 15% EBITDA Margin As Mamaearth Owner Eyes FMCG Growth | X

New Delhi, Sep 4: Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of beauty brand Mamaearth, expects a two-fold rise in its revenue to Rs 5,550 crore in the next five years by FY31, said its founders on Friday.

The company is also hopeful of its Ebitda margin expanding to 15 per cent during the same period.

Talking about the future growth path, Honasa Consumer founders Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh said they intend to "become the fastest-growing company in Indian FMCG to reach Rs 5,000 crore" revenue mark.

The company will be reaching the Rs 5,500 crore revenue mark by FY31 by “building brands that are loved by Indian consumers”. Honasa also aims to reach a 15 pc Ebitda margin, “unlocking a further 500 basis points as mix and scale move our way”, the founders said in their message to shareholders in the Annual Report.

Honasa Consumer had reported a total income of Rs 475.53 crore for FY26, registering a 15.37 per cent year-on-year growth.

The founders, however, cautioned that the revenue and margin targets were not ends in themselves.

“But the number is only ever a consequence. What we are really building is a company that can find a need, prove a product, scale a brand and make it profitable faster than anyone else and then simply do it again,” they said.

The founders said growth would continue to be anchored around a focused set of categories – face cleansers, shampoos, sunscreens, moisturisers, face serums, lipsticks and baby care – which currently contribute about 80 per cent of revenue, even as the company looks to expand into "newer partitions within existing and new categories”.

“So, we directed the great majority of our brand investment at a focused set of categories,” they said.

Over its flagship brand Mamaearth, the founders said that through the year (FY26), it gained both Value Market Share and Share-Amongst-Handlers in Face Cleansers and Shampoos, in both General Trade and Modern Trade channels as per NielsenIQ.

"The brand that built this company is growing again and is better built now for what comes next," it said.

Over the market trend, they said, now "discovery has moved to our mobiles, where beauty is found and debated through creators rather than told through mass media communication".

Consumers are trading up, choosing efficacy and honest ingredients over general-purpose beauty and personal care.

“The path to purchase has fragmented across E-commerce, Quick Commerce and General Trade, so a brand must now win everywhere at once,” they added.

And the youngest consumers, Gen Z, are setting the pace, adopting earlier and expecting more.

“We have watched this story unfold before, in the US, in China, in Indonesia: wherever e-commerce has surged, it is the home-grown challengers who gain the most. India's online share of retail is still in its early innings and set to roughly double by the turn of the decade. We intend to be standing exactly where that wave breaks," they said.

Founded in 2016, the Gurugram-based company operates on a house-of-brands model targeting millennial and Gen Z consumers. The company, which was listed in November 2023, owns brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Aqualogica and Dr Sheth's.

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