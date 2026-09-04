Alliance Insurance Brokers settles INR 75 crores+ Of claims In Jewellery And Specie insurance In FY 2025–26 |

New Delhi, September 04, 2026: Alliance Insurance Brokers, one of the leading insurance service providers, risk managers, and reinsurance brokers, has settled claims amounting to INR 32.26 crore in jewellery and specie insurance during FY 2025–26. The claims have been made for 162 cases, from organized jewellery chains, wholesalers, exporters, manufacturers, retailers, bullion dealers, gold for loan (pawn broking) and individual customers.

Employee or karigar dishonesty was the biggest claims category in terms of both number of cases and claim amounts.

Kush Shah, Co-Owner & Divisional Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers, said, “Jewellery and Specie Insurance forms a specialised niche that has immense potential and is becoming increasingly relevant every year. Since the prices of gold, diamonds and precious stones keep increasing, insurance becomes important not only to protect expensive stocks but also to ensure business continuity.”

The claims data indicates a need for businesses to regularly review the adequacy of their fidelity guarantee coverage which protects a business against direct financial loss caused by fraudulent or dishonest acts committed by its employees.

Given that the value of precious metals and stones is critical in determining possible losses, Alliance Insurance Brokers is increasing their emphasis on risk readiness with respect to companies in the jewellery sector. Within the next 12 to 18 months, Alliance Insurance Brokers will conduct risk assessments and claim simulation exercises at client sites in order to improve awareness on policy coverage, documentation of claims, and security measures which we popularly call as Mock Claims analysis along with review of their existing insurance and risk management thereby submitting a gap analysis about our findings, observations, suggestions and recommendations for awareness and reducing claims.

About Alliance Insurance Brokers

Alliance Insurance Brokers, which is one of the leading insurance service providers, risk managers and reinsurance brokers. Over the last two decades with revenue soaring from zero at inception to nearly INR 200 crores and over the last five years, Alliance Insurance brokerage has collected premiums totalling nearly INR 8,000 to 9,000 crores, with consistent growth at 20% to 25%. While most insurers focus towards life, health and motor insurance; the company also provides insurance in employee benefits, corporate risk management, liability, property, and specialty insurance segments like sports, jewellery, films and entertainment, aviation, financial institutions group, infrastructure & energy, affinity etc.