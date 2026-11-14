 Orchid Pharma Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹28.59 Crore In Q2
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOrchid Pharma Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹28.59 Crore In Q2

Orchid Pharma Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹28.59 Crore In Q2

Orchid Pharma reported a consolidated net profit of ₹28.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, recovering from a net loss of ₹0.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Orchid Pharma Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹28.59 Crore In Q2
File Image

Mumbai: Orchid Pharma announced its financial results for the second quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year on Friday, November 14, 2026.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹341.27 crore for the quarter, marking an increase compared to ₹298.46 crore in the same period last year.

Total consolidated income reached ₹359.02 crore, up from ₹310.10 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Read Also
Natco Pharma's Q2 Earnings Take A Sharp Hit, Net Profit Crashes 61% To ₹202.6 Crore As Revenue...
Natco Pharma's Q2 Earnings Take A Sharp Hit, Net Profit Crashes 61% To ₹202.6 Crore As Revenue...

Expenses And Profitability

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were reported at ₹332.19 crore, compared to ₹308.76 crore a year earlier.

The company registered a consolidated profit before tax of ₹26.84 crore, against ₹1.34 crore in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹4.77 for the quarter, compared to a negative EPS of ₹0.15 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source