Orchid Pharma Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹28.59 Crore In Q2

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Mumbai: Orchid Pharma announced its financial results for the second quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year on Friday, November 14, 2026.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹341.27 crore for the quarter, marking an increase compared to ₹298.46 crore in the same period last year.

Total consolidated income reached ₹359.02 crore, up from ₹310.10 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Expenses And Profitability

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were reported at ₹332.19 crore, compared to ₹308.76 crore a year earlier.

The company registered a consolidated profit before tax of ₹26.84 crore, against ₹1.34 crore in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at ₹4.77 for the quarter, compared to a negative EPS of ₹0.15 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.