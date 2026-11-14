Senco Gold's Q2 Earnings Glitter Despite Price Surge, Net Profit Soars 71% To ₹83.5 Crore As Jewellery Demand Shines

Senco Gold |

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Senco Gold reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 71% year-on-year to ₹83.5 crore, supported by robust jewellery demand and retail expansion despite elevated gold prices.

The company's consolidated revenue increased 34% to ₹2,058.7 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹1,536.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit Rises 71%

Senco Gold's profit after tax climbed to ₹83.5 crore from ₹48.8 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting improved profitability alongside higher sales. For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue surged 52% to ₹5,114.8 crore. Net profit for the April-September period increased 22% to ₹187.8 crore, highlighting sustained earnings growth during the first six months.

Retail Network Expands

Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen said Senco Gold opened 14 new showrooms during H1 FY27, taking its nationwide retail network to 215 outlets. The network includes 123 company-owned showrooms and 92 franchisee-operated stores. The company plans to open another six to seven showrooms during the second half of the financial year, strengthening its retail presence.

Gold Prices Remain Elevated

Consumer demand remained resilient despite gold prices ranging between ₹1,40,000 and ₹1,50,000 per 10 grams during the September quarter, according to company officials. Same-store sales growth reached 19% in Q2 FY27, indicating healthy demand across existing outlets. For the first half, same-store sales increased 30%, supporting the company's overall revenue growth.

Growth Outlook

Senco Gold's latest financial results highlight strong jewellery sales, improving quarterly profitability and continued showroom expansion. The company's performance comes amid elevated gold prices, which remain an important factor influencing consumer purchasing decisions.

Going forward, investors will monitor jewellery demand, gold price movements, same-store sales and the company's planned retail expansion.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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