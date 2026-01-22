 Senco Gold To Acquire 68% Stake In Melorra Parent August Jewellery For ₹68 Crore In Strategic Fast-Fashion Push
Senco Gold Ltd's board approved a ₹68-crore cash investment to acquire a 68% equity stake in August Jewellery Private Limited (AJPL), the parent company of fast-fashion jewellery brand Melorra, thereby making AJPL a subsidiary. AJPL, with ₹33.24 crore turnover in FY25, operates 21 stores and focuses on lightweight, trend-driven jewellery. The move aims to boost Senco's digital/omnichannel reach.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
File Image |

Kolkata: Jwellery retail chain Senco Gold Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved an investment to acquire 68 per cent equity stake in August Jewellery Private Limited (AJPL), the parent company of fast-fashion jewellery brand Melorra, for a cash consideration of Rs 68 crore. The acquisition cost is over two times August Jewellery's FY25 turnover of about Rs 33 crore.

The acquisition will be carried out through a primary investment, following which AJPL will become a subsidiary of Senco Gold, the company said in a filing to stock exchanges. AJPL reported a turnover of Rs 33.24 crore in FY25, according to the disclosure. Senco did not disclose profit or loss it posted for the last fiscal.

AJPL, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Bengaluru, is engaged in the manufacturing, design, marketing and sale of gold, silver and precious stone jewellery, including lightweight fashion jewellery under the Melorra brand. The company operates 21 stores across India and focuses on technology-led, trend-driven jewellery offerings.

Senco Gold said the investment is a strategic step to strengthen its digital and omnichannel presence and tap the fast-growing young consumer segment. The integration is expected to create operational synergies and enhance innovation and customer experience, it added . The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction, and no regulatory or governmental approvals are required, the filing said. The acquisition is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026. 

