Thangamayil Jewellery Profit Surges To ₹105 Cr In Q3, Revenue Hits ₹2,401 Cr, 112% YoY Jump

Mumbai: Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd reported a 119 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY26, as revenue from operations soared 112 percent to Rs 2,401 crore. Compared to Rs 59 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 48 crore in Q1, the company’s performance shows a strong sequential recovery driven by festive demand and higher realisations. EBITDA rose sharply to Rs 170 crore, continuing the momentum across all three quarters.

- Opened 10 new outlets, total active retail outlets now 66.

- Q3 sales: ₹2,401 Cr (+112% YoY); 9-month sales: ₹5,661 Cr (+60% YoY).

Strong festive demand, price-driven realisations and retail expansion led to robust Q3 performance. Revenue grew 112 percent YoY to Rs 2,401 crore, while PAT surged to Rs 105 crore from Rs 48 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, revenue rose from Rs 1,760 crore in Q2 and Rs 1,500 crore in Q1. PAT showed a steady climb from Rs 48 crore in Q1 to Rs 59 crore in Q2. Gross profit jumped 90 percent YoY to Rs 256 crore. Margins were steady at 4.37 percent.

Sequential growth accelerates as expansion kicks in

QoQ revenue rose 36 percent, while net profit jumped 78 percent. Expenses increased 25 percent to Rs 2,156 crore due to outlet additions and festive promotions. EBITDA margin improved to 7.08 percent from 6.48 percent in Q2. The company booked an exceptional expense of Rs 2.38 crore due to the New Labour Codes implementation. Despite cost pressures, interest coverage improved from 6.52x to 10.72x.

Retail growth, margin management and expansion drive results

Management highlighted that 17 percent of sales now come from Chennai Metro outlets, targeting 20 percent by year-end. Gold and silver volumes rose 32 percent and 41 percent YoY respectively, while diamond sales grew 46 percent. EPS for Q3 rose to Rs 33.71 from Rs 18.82 in Q2. The company now operates 66 outlets, up from 56 at the start of FY26, with Same Store Sales up 165 percent YoY.

9M FY26: Record high revenue and profit growth

For 9M FY26, revenue surged 60 percent YoY to Rs 5,661 crore while PAT more than doubled to Rs 209 crore. EBITDA jumped 117 percent YoY to Rs 362 crore. Gold volume reached 4,742 kg, while silver volume touched 18,430 kg. The customer advance base rose 108 percent to 13.32 lakh. Despite short-term cost spikes, margins improved with gross profit margin at 10.72 percent versus 8.61 percent YoY.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Supreme Industries. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.