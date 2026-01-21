 Refex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRefex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue

Refex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue

Refex Industries Limited reported a strong Q3 FY26, with standalone net profit rising 28.6 percent sequentially to Rupees 66.9 crore, driven by higher ash and coal handling volumes. Revenue rose sharply QoQ but declined YoY due to discontinued non-core businesses. Nine-month profit growth reflected improved efficiency and cost discipline.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: Refex Industries Limited reported a strong sequential improvement in profitability for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with standalone net profit rising 28.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rupees 66.9 crore, even as revenue declined on a year-on-year basis. The company’s performance reflected improved operating efficiency and a sharper focus on its core ash and coal handling business amid the discontinuation of non-core segments.

The Chennai-based infrastructure and logistics company posted revenue from operations of Rupees 576.0 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a sharp 40.1 percent sequential jump from Rupees 411.1 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue declined 16.0 percent from Rupees 686.0 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, largely due to the exit from power trading and refrigerant gas segments, which are now classified as discontinued operations. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 583.0 crore, while total expenses increased to Rupees 493.2 crore in line with higher operational activity.

Read Also
Aurum PropTech Turns Profitable In Q3 FY26 With ₹2.71 Crore PAT, Revenue Up 77%
article-image

Profit from continuing operations before tax rose to Rupees 89.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 72.2 crore in the preceding quarter. After accounting for a tax expense of Rupees 22.0 crore, net profit from continuing operations came in at Rupees 67.8 crore, compared with Rupees 52.6 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 59.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Including the impact of discontinued operations, net profit for the quarter stood at Rupees 66.9 crore.

Sequential growth was driven primarily by the ash and coal handling business, which remained the company’s dominant revenue contributor. Segment profit before interest and tax from this business increased to Rupees 96.7 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 75.2 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting higher volumes and better cost absorption. Finance costs rose to Rupees 8.3 crore from Rupees 6.2 crore sequentially, while depreciation remained largely stable.For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Refex Industries reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,338.2 crore, down 19.6 percent from Rupees 1,665.0 crore in the corresponding period last year.

FPJ Shorts
Refex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue
Refex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue
Mumbai Horror: 2.5-Month-Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted & Beaten In Malad, Accused Arrested; Video
Mumbai Horror: 2.5-Month-Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted & Beaten In Malad, Accused Arrested; Video
Bombay HC Bars Occupancy Certificates Without Functional Sewage Treatment Plants In Maharashtra
Bombay HC Bars Occupancy Certificates Without Functional Sewage Treatment Plants In Maharashtra
Sony Partners With China's TCL Electronics, Spins Off Bravia TV Business In Strategic Shift
Sony Partners With China's TCL Electronics, Spins Off Bravia TV Business In Strategic Shift

Despite the revenue contraction, net profit for the nine-month period increased 15.6 percent year-on-year to Rupees 152.9 crore, underscoring the benefits of portfolio rationalisation and tighter cost controls.The board has approved the discontinuation of the refrigerant gas business, which accounted for about 2.5 percent of revenue in FY25, as part of a strategy to redeploy capital toward higher-growth and higher-margin businesses. The company’s basic earnings per share from continuing operations improved to Rupees 4.95 in Q3 FY26 from Rupees 4.03 in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Refex Industries. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Refex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue
Refex Industries Profit Rises 29% QoQ To ₹66.9 Crore In Q3 FY26 Despite Lower Revenue
Rupee Plunges to Record Low Of 91.28 Against US Dollar On Trump Trade War Fears, FII Outflows &...
Rupee Plunges to Record Low Of 91.28 Against US Dollar On Trump Trade War Fears, FII Outflows &...
Gold, Silver Hit Historic Highs In India, Global Tensions Push Investors Towards Safe Havens
Gold, Silver Hit Historic Highs In India, Global Tensions Push Investors Towards Safe Havens
Mastek Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹108 Crore Despite Sequential Revenue Dip
Mastek Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 14% YoY To ₹108 Crore Despite Sequential Revenue Dip
KPI Green Energy Profit Rises 48% To ₹126 Crore In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Touches ₹676 Crore
KPI Green Energy Profit Rises 48% To ₹126 Crore In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Touches ₹676 Crore