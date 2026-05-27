Senco Gold Reports 151% PAT Growth To ₹156.9 Crore In Q4

Senco Gold reported 45 percent year-on-year revenue growth to Rupees 1,997 crore in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Senco Gold Limited reported strong growth in Q4 FY26, driven by wedding season demand, old gold exchange programmes, and higher gold prices. Consolidated revenue rose 45 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,997 crore, while profit after tax increased 151 percent to Rupees 156.9 crore during the quarter. EBITDA more than doubled to Rupees 274.4 crore from Rupees 127 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin expanded to 13.7 percent from 9.2 percent a year ago.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The jewellery retailer said Q4 FY26 delivered its highest-ever retail sales of Rupees 1,731 crore, up 35 percent year-on-year. Same-showroom sales growth stood at nearly 35 percent during the quarter, supported by strong gifting demand and customer purchases during the wedding season. The company said Old Gold Exchange contributed nearly 50 percent of Q4 revenue, helping customers upgrade jewellery despite elevated gold prices. Average gold prices during the quarter rose 79 percent year-on-year and 20 percent sequentially.

What Drove The Numbers

Senco said demand shifted toward lightweight jewellery and lower carat products as consumers adjusted to higher prices. The company reported 30 percent growth in average transaction value to Rupees 95,100, while average selling price increased 29 percent to Rupees 62,200. Diamond volumes rose 9 percent during FY26, while silver volumes increased nearly 35 percent. During the year, Senco expanded into newer markets, including Rajasthan, Central Maharashtra, and Western Uttar Pradesh. The company added 26 showrooms in FY26, taking its total network to 201 stores across India and Dubai.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue rose 33 percent to Rupees 8,430 crore from Rupees 6,328 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 164 percent to Rupees 969 crore, while PAT jumped 261 percent to Rupees 574.3 crore. The company proposed a final dividend of 20 percent in addition to an earlier interim dividend of 15 percent. Senco said non-East India revenue crossed Rupees 1,600 crore during FY26, reflecting expansion beyond its core eastern market.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.