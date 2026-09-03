RVNL L1 For ₹404.88 Crore Rail Project, 385-Km Corridor Work To Take 30 Months

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for a Rs 404.88-crore East Coast Railway project. |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder for an East Coast Railway project valued at Rs 404.88 crore, including goods and services tax.

The state-owned railway infrastructure company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing dated September 3. It said the contract was secured during the normal course of business and had been awarded by a domestic entity.

Wide construction mandate

The engineering, procurement and construction package covers roadbed work, minor and major bridges, road-under-bridges and limited-height subways. It also includes building works, ballast supply, permanent-way linking and other allied activities.

RVNL will additionally undertake the shifting of signalling and telecommunications utilities, alongside electrification assignments. The electrical scope includes general service works, power-supply arrangements, and the shifting or modification of high-tension and low-tension lines.

The work will be carried out between Khurda Road and Gangadharpur in Odisha. It is connected with the construction of a third railway line between Nergundi and Barang, spanning 22 km, and between Khurda Road and Vizianagaram, covering 363 km.

Together, these stretches form part of the 385-km Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section, a key railway corridor served by East Coast Railway.

30-month completion schedule

The project must be executed within 30 months under the General Contract Conditions. The tender has been identified as E-Tender No. EPC-CECONIIB BS2025048.

RVNL said neither its promoter nor promoter group or group companies held any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

The L1 status indicates that RVNL has submitted the lowest financial bid, although the filing describes the company as the successful lowest bidder rather than announcing a formal letter of award. Disclosure did not specify when the formal award may follow.

The project adds to RVNL’s domestic order pipeline and expands its role in railway capacity creation. The extensive scope combines civil construction, track work, signalling utility relocation and power infrastructure within a single contract package.

Disclaimer: This article is based on RVNL’s regulatory filing; L1 bidder status does not constitute a contract award or investment advice.