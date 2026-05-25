Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Reports 4.2% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Falls 60% In Q4 FY26

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited reported 4.2 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 6,695.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,695.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6,427.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, marking a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase.

However, net profit fell sharply to Rs 181.7 crore from Rs 455.4 crore a year ago. Profit before tax also declined to Rs 250.3 crore from Rs 542.6 crore.

The railway infrastructure company announced the audited financial results on May 25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 43 percent from Rs 4,684.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Despite higher revenue, quarterly profitability weakened as total expenses increased to Rs 6,534.6 crore from Rs 4,577.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Finance costs stood at Rs 97.6 crore during the quarter, while tax expenses were Rs 68.7 crore. Profit before tax dropped 40 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 415.1 crore. Earnings per share declined to Rs 0.90 from Rs 1.55 in the preceding quarter and Rs 2.18 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

RVNL said it continues to operate in a single segment focused on development of rail infrastructure projects. The rise in expenses during the quarter affected overall profitability despite growth in revenue.

The company also highlighted pending receivables from Krishnapatnam Railway Company Limited amounting to Rs 1,116.3 crore, including Rs 890.0 crore towards delayed payment interest. RVNL stated that the matter remains under consideration by the board.

The company additionally formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Sabbavaram Sheelanagar Road Development Limited, during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 20,412 crore from Rs 19,923 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year declined to Rs 870.7 crore from Rs 1,278 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,181 crore against Rs 1,646 crore in FY25. RVNL’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.71 per equity share for FY26, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1 per share already paid during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.