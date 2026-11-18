Glen Industries Limited |

Mumbai: Glen Industries Limited reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY27, with net profit rising 31.36% year-on-year to ₹10.91 crore, compared with ₹8.31 crore in the corresponding period last year. Higher revenue and sustained demand across domestic and international markets supported the company's earnings growth.

Glen Industries H1 FY27 Financial Results

The packaging solutions manufacturer recorded total income of ₹116.47 crore during the six months ended September 30, 2026, registering a 20.62% increase from ₹96.56 crore in H1 FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 12.47% to ₹22.71 crore from ₹20.19 crore a year earlier.

However, the EBITDA margin stood at 19.50%, while the net profit margin improved to 9.37%, expanding by 77 basis points year-on-year. Earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹4.53 from ₹3.45, reflecting improved profitability during the reporting period.

Manufacturing Capacity And Production

Glen Industries maintained a diversified manufacturing portfolio covering thin wall containers, PLA straws and paper straws. As of September 30, 2026, installed monthly production capacity stood at 665 metric tonnes for thin wall containers, 160 metric tonnes for PLA straws and 95 metric tonnes for paper straws. Thin wall container production reached 3,133 metric tonnes during the first half.

Export Business Supports Growth

International operations remained an important revenue contributor, with exports accounting for 26% of total revenue. The company currently supplies packaging products to customers across more than 30 countries. Chairman Lalit Agrawal attributed the improvement in profitability to sustained demand across domestic and export markets.

Howrah Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Glen Industries is developing a new manufacturing facility in Howrah to strengthen its product portfolio. The proposed facility will introduce additional thermoforming and paper cup manufacturing capabilities, expanding the company's presence in disposable packaging solutions. The expansion is expected to support product diversification and strengthen its manufacturing capabilities.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company disclosures and is intended for information only. Investors should independently assess associated risks.

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