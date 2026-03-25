Glen Industries Promoter Group Acquires 10,800 Shares Worth ₹7,91,208 On March 25

Glen Industries Limited disclosed that promoter group entity Lalit Agrawal (HUF) acquired 10,800 equity shares on March 25, 2026. |

Mumbai: Promoter confidence in Glen Industries just got a visible boost. A fresh share purchase by a key promoter group entity signals continued belief in the company’s growth trajectory.

Promoter Stake Rises

Lalit Agrawal (HUF), part of the promoter group, purchased 10,800 equity shares from public shareholders. This transaction pushed the total promoter and promoter group holding from 73.37 percent to 73.42 percent. The incremental rise, though modest, reflects a steady consolidation of ownership by insiders.

Transaction Value Details

The acquisition was executed at the prevailing market price of Rs. 73.26 per share, taking the total deal value to Rs. 7,91,208. The purchase was made entirely through market transactions, indicating no preferential allotment or special pricing structure. This keeps the deal transparent and aligned with standard market practices.

Signals Promoter Confidence

The move suggests that the promoter group sees value at current price levels. By increasing their stake, insiders appear to be reinforcing their long-term commitment to the company’s prospects. Such transactions are often interpreted by investors as a positive signal, indicating confidence in future performance and stability.

Compliance Maintained

The company confirmed that the acquisition complies with SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms under the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2018. This ensures that despite the increased promoter holding, regulatory thresholds for public ownership remain intact.

The latest share purchase strengthens promoter alignment with shareholder interests, while maintaining regulatory compliance and signaling continued confidence in Glen Industries’ long-term growth outlook.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should independently verify details before making any financial or investment decisions.