Gland Pharma Shares Surge Over 9%, Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 28% To ₹261 Crore

Shares rally after results. |

Mumbai: Shares of Gland Pharma surged sharply on Thursday, January 29, after the company reported strong earnings for the December quarter. On the NSE, the stock jumped as much as 9.32 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,847.10. On the BSE, shares rose nearly 9.5 percent to touch Rs 1,849, driven by heavy buying interest.

The strong stock movement came after the Hyderabad-based drug maker announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY26 after market hours on Wednesday.

Profit and revenue grow strongly

Gland Pharma reported a net profit of Rs 261 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 28 percent rise compared to Rs 205 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,695 crore, up from Rs 1,384 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The growth reflects improved performance across key business segments.

Operating performance remains stable

The company posted a steady operational performance during the quarter. Its operating profit or EBITDA rose 21 percent to Rs 435 crore from the year-ago period.

However, EBITDA margin saw a slight decline. The margin contracted by 40 basis points to 25.65 percent, indicating some pressure on costs despite higher revenues.

The management said the performance was supported by strong execution, new product launches, and better utilisation of manufacturing capacities.

Product launches and R&D push

During the quarter, Gland Pharma increased its spending on research and development (R&D) to Rs 65 crore, compared with Rs 44 crore in the same period last year. The higher investment reflects the company’s focus on expanding its product pipeline.

The company launched nine products in the US market, including Argatroban, Acetazolamide, and Doxycycline. It also introduced two new products in other regulated markets such as Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition, Gland Pharma filed nine ANDAs during the quarter, with four approvals, taking its total ANDA filings in the US to 384.

Trading volumes surge

Gland Pharma shares saw a sharp spike in trading activity. On the NSE, volumes jumped to 20.96 lakh shares, compared with an average of 1.03 lakh shares. On the BSE, around 1.66 lakh shares were traded, far above the usual average of about 3,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock prices are subject to market risks. Investors should consult financial advisors before taking investment decisions.