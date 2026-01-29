 India’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26

India’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26

The Economic Survey 2025-26 raised India’s potential growth rate to 7 percent, citing strong infrastructure expansion, stable fiscal policy, improving supply-side conditions, and supportive state reforms. Despite global challenges, the Survey said India’s long-term growth capacity is strengthening steadily.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Growth potential revised upward. |

New Delhi: The Economic Survey for 2025-26, tabled in Parliament on Friday, has raised India’s potential growth rate to 7.0 percent, compared with 6.5 percent estimated three years ago. The Survey said this improvement reflects the impact of sustained domestic reforms and higher public investment, even as the global economy faces several challenges.

The Survey noted that India’s underlying growth capacity is improving steadily, supported by better infrastructure, stable policies, and strong focus on long-term development.

Read Also
Economic Survey 2026 To Be Tabled Today, Focus On GDP Growth Outlook & Global Risks
article-image

Infrastructure boosting efficiency

According to the Survey, major infrastructure expansion is playing a key role in lifting economic growth. It highlighted that the airport network has doubled over the past decade, improving connectivity across the country. At the same time, freight movement through inland waterways has grown rapidly, helping reduce transport costs and improve logistics.

FPJ Shorts
Baramati Plane Crash: Flight Attendant Pinky Mali’s Mortal Remains Reach Her Residence In Mumbai’s Prabhadevi | VIDEO
Baramati Plane Crash: Flight Attendant Pinky Mali’s Mortal Remains Reach Her Residence In Mumbai’s Prabhadevi | VIDEO
India’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26
India’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 29, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 29, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
US: Bomb Cyclone Threat Looms For Eastern Seaboard As Winter Storm Develops
US: Bomb Cyclone Threat Looms For Eastern Seaboard As Winter Storm Develops

These developments are easing supply bottlenecks, making it easier and cheaper for businesses to move goods. As a result, overall productivity and efficiency across sectors are improving.

Inflation trends show stronger supply side

The Survey said that while headline inflation still shows ups and downs due to food prices, core inflation remains subdued. Core inflation excludes volatile items such as gold and silver and reflects the underlying price trend in the economy.

Read Also
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row
article-image

Lower core inflation indicates that supply-side conditions are improving. Better logistics, stronger production capacity, and smoother supply chains are helping control price pressures over the medium term.

Support for small businesses

The Survey also highlighted the role of state-level reforms in supporting economic growth. Many states have eased regulations, making it easier for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to operate and expand.

These reforms are helping smaller businesses become part of formal value chains, which improves productivity, creates jobs, and strengthens the economy’s medium-term growth potential.

Fiscal discipline supports stability

The Survey noted that the Central government’s predictable fiscal policy over the years has helped maintain macroeconomic stability. The government has balanced the need for growth with fiscal discipline.

It recalled that in the Union Budget for FY22, the Centre set a medium-term target to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26, instead of strict annual targets. This approach allowed the government to continue spending on capital expenditure, especially on infrastructure, without harming long-term fiscal health.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026 May See Capex Cross ₹12 Lakh Crore As SBI Flags Infra Push And Fiscal Prudence
article-image

Global risks and India’s path

The Survey said the global environment is changing due to geopolitical tensions, which will affect trade, investments, and supply chains. However, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said India should focus on building resilience and long-term strength rather than short-term solutions.

He added that the evidence in the Survey shows India is on the right path towards becoming a developed economy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26
India’s Growth Potential Raised To 7%, Economic Survey 2025-26
Budget Session Marks New Momentum For Viksit Bharat 2047, India-EU FTA Signals Bright Future For...
Budget Session Marks New Momentum For Viksit Bharat 2047, India-EU FTA Signals Bright Future For...
Gland Pharma Shares Surge Over 9%, Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 28% To ₹261 Crore
Gland Pharma Shares Surge Over 9%, Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 28% To ₹261 Crore
Hindustan Copper Jumps 17.6%, Stock Up 188% In 6 Months
Hindustan Copper Jumps 17.6%, Stock Up 188% In 6 Months
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Becomes First Woman To Present Union Budget 9th Time In A Row