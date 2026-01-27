UltraTech Cement Shares Jump Nearly 4% After 27% Surge In Q3 FY26 Net Profit To ₹1,729 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of UltraTech Cement climbed nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday morning after the cement maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the December quarter of FY26. The stock went up by 3.72 per cent to Rs 12,829.40 on the BSE. At the NSE, it edged higher by 3.68 per cent to Rs 12,825.

The cement maker had posted a net profit of Rs 1,363.44 crore in the October-December period a year ago, the Aditya Birla group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. Revenue from operations was at Rs 21,829.68 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 17,778.83 crore a year earlier.

The company said its results " for the three months and nine months ended 31/12/2025 are not comparable with the previous corresponding period" due to acquisition of India Cements Ltd (ICL), Birla White WallCare (earlier known as Wonder WallCare) and Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE-based RAKWCT.

Moreover, the scheme for the merger of the cement business of Kesoram Industries with UltraTech and their respective shareholders and creditors was also effective from March 1, 2025. UltraTech's total consolidated income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 21,965.26 crore in the December quarter. Sales volume was up 15 per cent to 33.85 metric tonne (MT). Its domestic grey cement production was at 36.37 MT, up 15.4 per cent in the December quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.