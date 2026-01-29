 Canara Bank Net Profit Climbs To ₹5,155 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 10% YoY To ₹39,881 Crore
Canara Bank reported a 25.6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹5,155.11 crore in Q3 FY26, with revenue increasing 10.4% to ₹39,880.96 crore. Compared to ₹4,773.96 crore profit in Q2 and ₹4,104.20 crore in Q1, the bank’s quarterly profit trajectory highlights robust and steady growth amid expanding margins and operating efficiencies.

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Canara Bank’s net profit grew to Rupees 5,155.11 crore from Rupees 4,104.20 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting strong YoY momentum. Total income rose to Rupees 39,880.96 crore, up from Rupees 38,597.73 crore in Q2 and Rupees 36,113.77 crore in Q3 FY25. On the profitability front, the bank’s operational strength was bolstered by consistent growth in interest income and improved asset quality.

Sequential growth builds:

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), Canara Bank’s net profit increased 8 percent over Q2, driven by an expansion in operating profit to Rupees 9,119.47 crore, up from Rupees 8,588.13 crore. Total expenses increased marginally to Rupees 30,761.49 crore from Rupees 30,009.60 crore. Notably, provisions rose slightly to Rupees 2,414.36 crore, but tax expenses remained within a normal band at Rupees 1,550 crore. Cost control and interest efficiency helped the bank sustain its margins.

Nine-month performance:

For the nine months ended December 2025, Canara Bank reported a 22.1 percent rise in net profit to Rupees 14,681.10 crore, compared to Rupees 12,024.01 crore in the same period last year. Total income over 9M FY26 stood at Rupees 1,16,542 crore, an 11.1 percent increase YoY. With capital adequacy at 16.5 percent and a return on assets of 1.16 percent, the bank remains well-capitalized and operationally resilient.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Canara Bank. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.      

