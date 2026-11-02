Medi Assist Reports 19% EBITDA Growth In H1 FY27, Margins At 20.3%; Board Approves ₹49.3 Crore Share Buyback

Medi Assist |

Mumbai: Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited on November 1, 2026, announced its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), reporting a 19.0% year-on-year (YoY) increase in operating EBITDA to ₹97.2 crore.

Financial Highlights

Operating revenue for H1 FY27 rose 13.0% YoY to ₹478.0 crore. The company's EBITDA margins expanded by 103 basis points to 20.3%. Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 47.0% YoY, and Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 59.5% YoY.

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Share Buyback Approved

The Board of Directors approved a share buyback of up to ₹49.3 crore. The company stated this buyback would be funded from internal operating cash flows and aims to enhance Return on Equity (RoE) while maintaining liquidity for product development and international expansion.

Market Presence and Technology

Medi Assist's group health benefits market share reached 34.1% in H1 FY27, with client retention at 90.5%. Group premiums under management grew 21.8% YoY to ₹13,939 crore. The company's SaaS and licensing revenue grew 83.8% YoY to ₹18.1 crore in H1 FY27.

Fraud Prevention and International Business

The MAven Guard system identified and prevented ₹304 crore in fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA). Mayfair We Care, the international arm, reported revenue of ₹20.7 crore in H1 FY27, a 1.1% increase.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.