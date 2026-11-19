Car Makers Face A Double Blow Of Rising Costs And Falling Profits |

Mumbai: India's automobile industry is witnessing a widening profitability gap between passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler manufacturers as rising commodity prices squeeze margins. According to a Jefferies report, two-wheeler companies have demonstrated stronger earnings resilience, while car manufacturers continue to face downward revisions in profit estimates.

Two-Wheelers Show Stronger Profitability

The Jefferies report highlighted that two-wheeler manufacturers have been more successful in converting revenue growth into operating profits despite increasing input costs. Truck manufacturers followed in profitability performance, while passenger vehicle companies lagged behind.

During the September quarter, strong automobile sales volumes supported revenue growth. However, higher raw material costs affected operating margins across several vehicle segments.

Passenger Vehicle Earnings Face Sharp Cuts

Jefferies revealed that FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) under its coverage were reduced by an average 7% between April and September. Another 5% downgrade followed during the December quarter so far.

Passenger vehicle manufacturers experienced significantly sharper reductions, with FY27 EPS estimates lowered by 14% during April-September and another 12% subsequently. These revisions reflect growing concerns over profitability as commodity inflation continues to affect automobile production costs.

Read Also India Passenger Vehicle Exports Fall 17% In August Despite Record Domestic Sales Growth

Two-Wheeler Companies Defy Cost Pressures

Unlike passenger vehicle manufacturers, two-wheeler companies recorded positive earnings revisions for two consecutive quarters. After a marginal 1% downgrade in the June quarter, their earnings estimates were upgraded by 3–4% in both the September and December quarters.

Jefferies attributed the contrasting performance primarily to differences in operating profitability and the ability to absorb rising commodity expenses.

Auto Industry Outlook Remains Challenging

Looking ahead, Jefferies expects automobile manufacturers to encounter tougher volume comparisons during the second half of FY27. Although commodity cost pressures could moderate compared with the first half, elevated input expenses remain a concern.

The brokerage's assessment suggests two-wheeler manufacturers may retain a relative earnings advantage, while passenger vehicle companies could face continued margin challenges. The report underscores how rising production costs are reshaping profitability expectations across India's automobile sector.

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