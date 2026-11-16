Adani Group Stocks In Spotlight As Jefferies Turns Bullish, $51 Billion Capex Plan And 23% Earnings Growth Drive Optimism

Adani | Representational Image

Mumbai: Global brokerage firm Jefferies has reiterated its bullish outlook on six Adani Group companies, citing strong earnings prospects, infrastructure expansion and a massive $51 billion capital expenditure programme planned between FY27 and FY29.

The brokerage expects the conglomerate's combined EBITDA and earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during FY26–FY29.

Jefferies Sets Share Price Targets

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ ratings on six Adani Group companies, citing strong earnings growth potential and a $51 billion capital expenditure plan between FY27 and FY29. The brokerage has set target prices of ₹3,830 for Adani Enterprises, ₹2,180 for Adani Ports and SEZ, ₹240 for Adani Power, ₹1,695 for Adani Green Energy, ₹1,980 for Adani Energy Solutions and ₹475 for Ambuja Cements.

Jefferies expects the group's combined EBITDA and earnings per share to grow at a CAGR of 23% between FY26 and FY29, supported by infrastructure expansion, capacity additions and improving cash flow visibility. However, it also highlighted risks related to elevated debt levels, project execution and financial exposure across group companies.

$51 Billion Investment Pipeline

According to Jefferies, Adani Group's proposed $51 billion investment accounts for nearly 28% of planned capital expenditure by major Indian conglomerates. More than half of this spending is expected to flow into power utilities and infrastructure projects. The brokerage estimates that businesses generating predictable cash flows could contribute over 65% of the group's funds from operations.

Ports, Power Drive Expansion

Adani Ports commands approximately 27% of India's private port market, while Adani Power and Adani Green together represent around 7% of the country's installed power-generation capacity. Adani Airports handles nearly 23% of domestic passenger traffic, with the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport identified as a potential growth driver. Jefferies also highlighted opportunities in data centres, green hydrogen, solar manufacturing, copper processing and defence.

Risks Remain In Focus

Despite its positive outlook, Jefferies cautioned that high debt levels at certain group companies could pose challenges. The brokerage also flagged project execution risks and interconnected financial exposures across Adani businesses.

Nevertheless, its assessment reflects confidence in the group's infrastructure-led expansion and long-term earnings visibility.

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