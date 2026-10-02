Adani Group Outlines Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Maharashtra, Rs 2.6 Lakh Crore In Projects Completed Or Underway

Adani Group Outlines Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Adani Group has reaffirmed its commitment to Maharashtra with an investment blueprint exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore, spanning energy, aviation, urban redevelopment, data centres and coal gasification, Pranav Adani said.

Speaking at the Invest Maharashtra event, the Adani Enterprises director said projects worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore were already completed or under execution.

He said the initiative would help turn investment commitments into projects on the ground, supporting Maharashtra’s economic ambitions.

Rs 6 Lakh Crore Investment Blueprint

The commitments were made through partnerships with the state and at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Adani.

He linked the investments to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region playing a central role.

The projects would contribute to Mumbai 3.0 by creating a better-connected and more inclusive metropolitan region, he said.

Mumbai Airports And Business Districts

Adani highlighted the group’s management of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and development of Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Navi Mumbai airport is designed to eventually handle more than 90 million passengers annually, he said.

The group is also developing business and hospitality districts around the two airports to support commerce and improve connectivity.

Clean Energy And Power Infrastructure

Adani Electricity Mumbai supplies power to more than three million homes and establishments, according to Adani.

He said over 60 per cent of its electricity supply comes from renewable sources.

A 1,000 MW high-voltage direct-current transmission link brings power into Mumbai, while pumped storage projects across Maharashtra are intended to support round-the-clock clean electricity.

Dharavi Redevelopment In Focus

Adani described the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as a major part of the group’s urban transformation plans across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

He said the approach prioritises building modern housing before relocation and protecting thousands of small businesses.

The aim, he added, is to develop Dharavi into an integrated economic hub while preserving community ties and improving residents’ living conditions.