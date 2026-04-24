Maharashtra Launches India’s First Digital Game Developer Competition To Boost Global Gaming Ambitions

Maharashtra government unveils game developer competition to strengthen youth skills and global gaming presence | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: Maharashtra is positioning itself as a key player in the global gaming industry with the launch of India’s first Digital Game Developer Competition, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Friday.

The initiative, led by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society in collaboration with Unity and Google, is aimed at creating new opportunities for youth in the rapidly expanding gaming sector.

With the rapid pace of global innovation in digital technology, it has become imperative to adapt to the evolving landscape. Over the years, to everyone’s surprise, gaming has emerged from a hobby into a viable career option for youngsters.Under the leadership of Hon. Chief… pic.twitter.com/5GRxPtIWMo — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) April 24, 2026

Push for innovation and industry growth

Speaking at the valedictory and prize distribution ceremony of the Game Developer Training Program at the Indian Merchants’ Chamber, Lodha said the initiative aligns with the vision of Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, emphasising innovation and creativity as drivers of growth.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state is working to become a leading hub for digital and gaming industries.

Training and participation highlights

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma highlighted that industry-aligned training programmes are equipping youth with globally relevant skills, boosting employability.

CEO of the innovation society, Dr Shrikant Patil, said around 5,000 students participated in the six-month training, with 500 showcasing standout game projects.

Also Watch:

Participants from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu received globally recognised certifications from Unity, with training covering game design, development, and monetisation. The initiative is expected to generate employment and strengthen India’s presence in the global gaming ecosystem.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/