Maharashtra Announces Cash Rewards For India Skills Competition Winners: ₹1 Lakh For Gold, Plus ₹5 Lakh Loans For Young Entrepreneurs |

Mumbai: Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday announced special cash rewards for winners of the India Skills Competition, with gold medallists to receive Rs1 lakh, silver medallists ₹75,000 and bronze medallists ₹50,000. The announcement was made during a state-level prize distribution ceremony held in Mumbai.

Elphinstone Technical High School Ceremony

The event, organised at Elphinstone Technical High School, saw the felicitation of medal-winning students from the national skill competition, along with recognition of outstanding Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and ‘Kaushalyacharya’ award-winning instructors. Lodha praised the students achievements and said such recognition would motivate youth to pursue excellence in skills and innovation.

Highlighting the government’s focus on empowering youth, Lodha said several initiatives have been undertaken to promote self-reliance. He announced that under the proposed “Chief Minister Mega Fund” scheme, young entrepreneurs will be eligible for loans of up to ₹5 lakh to start their own ventures. He added that the government will support them at every stage—from training and mentorship to marketing—ensuring long-term sustainability.

Maharashtra Leads in GDP, Investment and Innovation

“Maharashtra today leads the country in GDP, foreign investment, exports, startups and innovation. The strength of our youth and their skills will be key to building a prosperous state,” Lodha said.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma emphasised the role of ITIs as the backbone of industrial and economic growth. She said over 1,100 government and private ITIs in the state are being aligned with industry needs through improved curriculum and training standards. Plans are underway to establish ‘Centres of Excellence’ at the divisional level, focusing on emerging technologies such as IoT, additive manufacturing and electric vehicles.

Real to Real-Time Learning and Learning with Earning

Skill Development Commissioner Dr Amit Saini highlighted innovative concepts like “Real to Real-Time Learning” and ‘Learning with Earning’, aimed at making students job-ready while encouraging entrepreneurship. He noted that Maharashtra students secured 22 medals in the India Skills Competition, reflecting the state’s growing strength in skill development.

Vice Chancellor of Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University, Dr Apurva Palkar, urged students and institutions to aim for global excellence, stating that such awards provide new energy and direction to both students and educators.

During the ceremony, multiple ITIs across the state were honoured for excellence, and over 35 winners from national and state-level competitions, including DIPEX and logo design contests, were felicitated, marking a significant push towards strengthening Maharashtra’s skilled workforce.

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