Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Affordable Rental Housing System With Online Portal, 100 Special Courts For Migrants In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to establish a robust and efficient system to provide affordable rental housing, particularly for the large number of people migrating to Mumbai and other major cities in the state for employment and business opportunities.

Dedicated Online Portal Coming

Emphasising the growing demand for housing in urban centres, the Chief Minister said that a well-structured mechanism must be developed and made operational to ensure that affordable rental homes are available to citizens. He also instructed the administration to create a dedicated online portal that would simplify access to rental housing and improve transparency and convenience for both tenants and property owners.

Fadnavis noted that cities like Mumbai continue to witness a steady influx of people, making it essential to ensure the availability of housing at reasonable rental rates. He stressed that the system should function on the principle of demand and supply, ensuring that housing availability matches the needs of citizens. At the same time, authorities must ensure that all processes related to rental agreements are implemented efficiently and in accordance with regulations.

Coordination to Avoid Disputes

Highlighting the importance of coordination, the Chief Minister said that a streamlined approach would help avoid disputes and difficulties faced by landlords as well as tenants. He added that proper monitoring and regulation would bring greater stability and trust in the rental housing sector.

Referring to the Maharashtra Rent Control Act 1999, Fadnavis called for measures to strengthen its implementation and simplify procedures. He proposed appointing Deputy Commissioners of Police as competent authorities under the Act, which would automatically expand the administrative framework as police jurisdictions grow.

To address the backlog of rent-related disputes, the Chief Minister suggested setting up 100 special courts and appointing retired judges to handle such cases. He also recommended starting evening courts, with infrastructure arranged on a rental basis if required, to ensure speedy disposal of long-pending cases. He expressed confidence that these steps would significantly improve the efficiency of the rental housing system and provide relief to citizens.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/