UK Experts Discuss Market Entry, Investment Opportunities With Indore Businesses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts from the United Kingdom highlighted opportunities for Indian businesses to explore international markets and develop commercial partnerships during the UK-India Business Networking Reception organised by the UK government in collaboration with the Indore Management Association (IMA) at the Indore Marriott Hotel.

The programme brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry representatives to discuss opportunities for Indian companies looking to expand in the UK. Discussions focused on understanding the British market, identifying potential business partners and accessing investment-related guidance.

The participating delegation included Jamie Scattergood, deputy head of mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai; Abhishek Jha, head of inward investment; Kriti Kotadia, senior inward investment adviser; and Keertana Nambiar, inward investment adviser.

The programme gave local entrepreneurs a platform to meet representatives involved in the UK's investment promotion efforts and learn about avenues for international business expansion.

For businesses in Indore and other parts of Madhya Pradesh, international market access can offer opportunities to expand operations, build new partnerships and explore overseas demand for their products and services. Engaging with investment advisers can also help businesses understand the requirements for entering a foreign market.

IMA facilitated the interaction to strengthen connections between the local industrial community and international business representatives. A networking dinner followed the programme, giving participants an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore potential areas of cooperation.