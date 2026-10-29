IITs Must Reflect Society's Aspirations And Inspire Transformation, Says Dr Anil Kakodkar As He Inaugurates Srijan Kendra And 750-Student Hostel At IIT Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) should reflect society’s aspirations, address real-life challenges and inspire transformation, said Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore). He emphasised the need for leadership, indigenous innovation, creativity and joyful learning in higher education.

Kakodkar, chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, interacted with faculty members, inaugurated two campus facilities and delivered a lecture on fostering joyful learning in higher education. IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi was present on the occasion.

During an interaction with the deans and faculty members of the Centre for Pedagogy and Curricular Excellence (CPCE), Kakodkar discussed teaching methodologies, curriculum development and innovative approaches to improving the academic experience.

“IITs should be the mirror of society—reflecting its aspirations, addressing real-life challenges, responding to its changing needs and inspiring its transformation,” he said.

A key highlight of the visit was the inauguration of Srijan Kendra, a Creative Craft Centre established for the entire IIT Indore community. The centre aims to promote creativity, hands-on learning and practical skills through activities such as bamboo crafts, terracotta and pottery, hand-weaving, block printing and printmaking. It will provide students, faculty members and staff with an inclusive space to explore traditional crafts and engage in creative expression.

Kakodkar also inaugurated Visvesvaraya Hall of Residence, a new residential facility spread across 1,66,231 square feet. The facility has more than 370 rooms and can accommodate 750 students. Equipped with modern facilities and furniture, the hall will strengthen the institute’s residential infrastructure.

Delivering a lecture titled “Ensuring Joyful Learning in the IITs”, Kakodkar called for a shift from a culture of following established practices to one that encourages leadership, innovation and independent thinking.

“Excellence is not merely a destination; it is a continuous journey of learning, innovation and transformation. IITs must move beyond the mindset of followers and cultivate a culture of leadership, indigenous innovation, creativity and joyful learning,” he said.

Appreciating IIT Indore’s developing academic ecosystem, he highlighted the role of initiatives such as Srijan Kendra in encouraging experiential learning, creative thinking and practical problem-solving. He said such platforms could help students translate their ideas into meaningful solutions for society.

Joshi said IIT Indore was committed to providing a stimulating academic environment that combines excellence in education and research with experiential learning and creative engagement. He added that initiatives such as Srijan Kendra reflected the institute’s vision of promoting holistic development and enriching the campus experience.