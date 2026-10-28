 MP Metro Spends Rs 2.4 Crore On 48 Ticket Vending Machines In Bhopal, Indore Despite Low Ridership
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MP Metro Spends Rs 2.4 Crore On 48 Ticket Vending Machines In Bhopal, Indore Despite Low Ridership

Madhya Pradesh Metro will introduce 48 ticket vending machines across 24 stations in Bhopal and Indore from October 30, spending approximately Rs 2.4 crore despite low ridership. The machines promise tickets within 30 seconds, UPI payments and Braille accessibility. Promotional ticket discounts will remain available until December 31, 2026.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
MP Metro Spends Rs 2.4 Crore On 48 Ticket Vending Machines In Bhopal, Indore Despite Low Ridership
MP Metro Spends Rs 2.4 Crore On 48 Ticket Vending Machines In Bhopal, Indore Despite Low Ridership | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) will make ticket vending machines (TVMs) operational across stations in Bhopal and Indore from Oct 30, aiming to reduce waiting time and let passengers buy tickets independently in just 30 seconds.

However, the rollout comes amid low ridership, with the metro still not averaging even 30 passengers a day.

According to MPMRCL, each ticket vending machine costs Rs 5 lakh. With two machines installed at each of the 24 stations, 16 in Indore and eight in Bhopal, the corporation is spending approximately Rs 2.4 crore on the facility.

MPMRCL said that passengers can continue booking digital tickets through the MPMRCL mobile application or purchase them at station counters. The new machines will provide another option, facilitating cashless transactions through UPI and QR codes.

Two machines at every station

Passengers can select the Buy QR Ticket option on the machine, choose their destination and view the fare. They can then scan the payment QR code using a UPI-enabled application.

The ticket can be collected after successful payment. The machines also feature Braille to improve accessibility for visually impaired commuters.

Discounts available until Dec 31

Under a promotional scheme running from Oct 11 to Dec 31, 2026, passengers can avail of the following benefits:

Single-journey tickets: An additional 25% discount, except on 20 tickets.

Return-journey tickets: A total discount of 30%.

Group tickets: A total discount of 35% for groups of at least two passengers.

E-wallet recharge: Bonus benefits ranging from 8% to 15%, depending on the recharge amount.

Official statement

MPMRCL managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said the new facility aims to make ticket purchasing faster, simpler and more accessible for metro commuters in both cities.

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