Analogue Paneer Seized In Bhopal: 700 Kg Consignment Worth ₹2.5 Lakh Confiscated Before Diwali |

Bhopal Food Safety Raid: The Food Safety Department seized seven quintals of analogue paneer outside Bhopal railway station ahead of Diwali. The 700 kg fake paneer seizure in Bhopal took place at around 2 AM on Tuesday. The consignment had reportedly arrived by train from Morena.

The Officials estimated the value of the seized analogue paneer at ₹2.5 lakh. Based on the transport documents and bills, authorities registered a case and initiated legal proceedings. The operation was still underway on Wednesday morning.

Investigation Into Fake Paneer Supply

The Food Safety Department is investigating where the consignment was supposed to be supplied. Officials are trying to identify the hotels, restaurants and dairies that were expected to receive the shipment.

The Bhopal railway station paneer seizure marks the first such enforcement action since the ban on analogue paneer in Madhya Pradesh.

Analogue Paneer Ban In Madhya Pradesh

Around three months ago, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed a statewide ban on analogue paneer. The product is used as a substitute for genuine dairy-based paneer and contains vegetable fats, starch and other ingredients instead of, or alongside, milk.

Its lower cost has contributed to rising demand in the market. The latest fake paneer seizure before Diwali has raised concerns about the sale and distribution of such products despite the ban.

NHRC Expressed Concern Over Analogue Paneer

Around three months ago, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also expressed concern over the sale of analogue paneer. The Commission decided to issue letters to Madhya Pradesh and other states regarding the matter.

Despite the analogue paneer ban in Madhya Pradesh three months ago, the seizure of more than 700 Kilograms of analogue paneer raises a concern as demand for dairy products rises during the festivals. Officials will take further action based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.