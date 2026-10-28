Bhopal Youth Dies At JP Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence After Two Injections; Post-Mortem Report Awaited | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a youth who died at JP District Hospital in Bhopal has alleged medical negligence, claiming that his condition deteriorated after he was administered two injections and that he did not receive timely treatment even after being shifted to the ICU.

Aman Chaurse was brought to the hospital on a motorcycle around 10:40 pm on Monday after experiencing distress. His blood pressure was checked and he was administered an injection.

According to the family, his condition remained stable after the first injection but began deteriorating following the second. The family alleged that he was shifted to the ICU only after a family member raised the issue.

Even after being shifted, Aman continued to suffer distress and agony for about half an hour. The family has also alleged a delay in treatment.

Civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Jain said it was a case of "alcoholic intoxication" and that the doctor had already notified the police. The true cause of death will only be determined once the post-mortem report is available. The report is still awaited. The patient was heavily drunk when he was brought to the hospital at night.