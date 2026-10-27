Over 1.21 Lakh Bhopal Homes To Get Sewer Connections, 30,000 New Water Taps Planned | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1.21 lakh households in Bhopal will be connected to the sewerage network, while 30,000 homes will receive new water connections under AMRUT 2.0. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will also provide bulk water connections to 450 covered campus colonies approved by the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) department.

For the first time, the BMC has made its ward-wise project plans public to help residents access details of the infrastructure work planned in their localities.

Excavation for sewerage and water supply networks has been underway across the city for the past 10 months. Residents are likely to face road digging for another two years, with several projects scheduled for completion by November 2028.

The corporation is laying 967 km of sewer lines and 606 km of water supply pipelines through multiple packages.

Four sewerage packages underway

Package 1: Covering wards 3, 4, 5, 6, 81, 84 and 85, the project involves 161 km of sewer lines, 5,284 manholes, 10,000 inspection chambers and a 5-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Samardha. It will provide 20,000 connections. Progress stands at 21.5%, against a deadline of Nov 19, 2028. The cost is Rs 158.34 crore.

Package 2: Across 14 wards, including 53-57, 60, 62-68 and 71, the project includes 140 km of pipelines, 4,661 manholes, 9,000 inspection chambers and STPs of 10 MLD at Arhedi and 20 MLD at Khajurikalan. Around 18,000 connections are planned. Progress is 10.5%, with a Nov 19, 2028 deadline. Cost: Rs 189.60 crore.

Package 3: Covering 19 wards, this package involves 393 km of sewer lines, 12,909 manholes, 21,679 inspection chambers and six STPs at different locations, including Bawadiya Kalan, Kotra, Banganga, Mata Mandir, Ekant Park and Char Imli. It will provide approximately 43,357 connections. Progress is 37.5%, with completion targeted for Jan 1, 2028. Cost: Rs 472.32 crore.

Package 4: Across 18 wards, the project includes 273 km of pipelines, 9,113 manholes, 20,000 inspection chambers and a 60-MLD STP at Bhanpur. Around 40,000 household connections are planned. Progress stands at 22.5%, against a Nov 19, 2028 deadline. Cost: Rs 293.21 crore.

Rs 582 crore water supply project

Water supply infrastructure is being expanded across 33 wards through 606 km of pipelines. The project includes four intake wells, four water treatment plants, 36 overhead tanks and one sump tank.

It aims to provide 30,000 household tap connections and bulk connections to 450 T&CP-approved covered campus colonies. The project has achieved 28.5% progress, with completion scheduled for March 3, 2028. Its estimated cost is Rs 582.31 crore.

Officialspeak

BMC commissioner RP Ahirwar said officials were directed on Monday to complete water supply and sewerage projects under AMRUT 2.0 within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards.